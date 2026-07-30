DigiKey adds Over 27,000 new parts to in-stock product lineup

DigiKey, a US-based distributor of electronic components and automation products, has expanded its portfolio by more than 27,000 new stocking products available for fast shipment in Q2 2026.

In total, over 373,000 new products were added to the DigiKey system, along with 104 new suppliers across its core business, Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs, the company said in a press release.

“DigiKey’s robust inventory pipeline and in-stock product availability continue to power our record-breaking customer count growth,” said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development for DigiKey. “The ongoing investments in our product line card and industry-leading website provide customers fast access to the latest innovative new products they need to accelerate their designs and projects.”

New supplier additions in Q2 include Neutrik Group, a global manufacturer of professional interconnect solutions; LumenRadio, which specializes in wireless control technology designed to replace complex cabling in industrial and commercial systems; Altelix, which provides weatherproof enclosures and accessories, along with in-house design and manufacturing for customized solutions in industrial and commercial environments; and AMobile, which delivers industrial mobile computers, the press release said.

DigiKey’s inventory expansion provides engineers, designers and makers access new product introductions (NPIs) in their industries.