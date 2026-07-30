Altus expands headquarters to showcase manufacturing capability

Altus Group, a distributor of electronics manufacturing equipment in the UK and Ireland, has announced a major expansion of its Redditch headquarters following the acquisition of an adjoining facility that will significantly increase its demonstration, training and customer collaboration space.

The expansion adds approximately 3,900 ft² of additional space and includes the creation of a new customer experience centre, developed in collaboration with its technology partners, the company said in a press release.

The investment will enable Altus to install a complete inline manufacturing solution at the heart of its facility, allowing customers to see first-hand how a full production environment can be configured across SMT assembly, THT assembly, backend production and component management.

“The acquisition of this additional facility represents another important milestone for Altus and provides us with the space to fully demonstrate our capabilities as a single-source manufacturing partner,” Joe Booth, Chief Executive Officer at Altus Group, said. “The new customer experience centre will allow manufacturers to see how an entire production environment can be configured and optimised as one connected process, rather than viewing individual pieces of equipment in isolation.

The expanded customer experience centre will be located alongside Altus’ existing purpose-built headquarters in Redditch, which opened in 2019, and is expected to open in September 2026, the press release said.