India’s Sigma Advanced Systems acquires Bromford for $16M

Indian aerospace precision engineering company Sigma Advanced Systems Limited has announced the acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of Bromford Precision Solutions Limited, a UK-based manufacturer of high-precision, complex aeroengine rings and other engine structures.

The transaction is valued at approximately GBP 11.89 million (about USD 15.7 million), Sigma said in a press release.

The acquisition strengthens Sigma’s position within the Rolls-Royce supply chain while complementing its UK division, Nasmyth Group.

Bromford’s capabilities complement Sigma’s expertise in manufacturing larger components for the same OEM customers, giving the combined platform a deeper full-range product offering for global aerospace and power generation customers. In addition, Bromford brings new product offerings through long-term contracts to manufacture components such as engine lock plates which complement the larger structural components manufactured by Sigma, the press release said.

Founded in 1988, Bromford operates from its facility in Leicestershire, UK.