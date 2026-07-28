Nvidia will make a USD 5 billion equity investment in startup ‌Safe Superintelligence Inc. (SSI), according to a report by Reuters.

Safe Superintelligence — an American company with offices in Palo Alto, California, and Tel Aviv, Israel — is co-founded by OpenAI’s former chief scientist Ilya ⁠Sutskever.

SSI has been “quietly advancing a new research direction to unlock a powerful and robustly aligned artificial intelligence,” Nvidia said in a press release.

The chipmaker added that it has entered this partnership to accelerate SSI’s next stage of growth after “obtaining rare access into the company’s closely guarded research.”

Nvidia’s investment combined with access to the next-generation Nvidia Vera Rubin platform is expected to help SSI increase its compute by an order of magnitude. The two companies will also collaborate on the technical advancement of Nvidia’s current and future compute platforms, leveraging SSI’s unique insights into the future of AI, Nvidia said.

“Ilya has pioneered fundamental breakthroughs at the foundation of modern AI, beginning with AlexNet,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “We are excited to see what new breakthroughs SSI will discover powered by our Vera Rubin platform.”