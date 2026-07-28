Escatec installs new automated assembly line in Penang

EMS provider Escatec has further strengthened its smart manufacturing capabilities with the installation of a highly automated assembly line at Escatec Electronics (EEM) in Penang. Final commissioning is expected to be completed over the coming weeks, and the new system will assemble specialised single-use temperature indicators used in pharmaceutical cold-chain auditing, the Malaysia-based company said.

The project is aimed at maximising manufacturing efficiency, process consistency and product quality.

Designed around a modular architecture, the new system enables individual process stations to be added, removed or reconfigured as production requirements evolve. Much of the automation hardware can also be repurposed for other customer programmes, thus providing long-term flexibility and maximising the value of the investment, Escatec said.

“Automation is central to Escatec’s strategy of continually enhancing our manufacturing capabilities and delivering greater value to our customers,” said Escatec CEO Charles-Alexandre Albin. “Such investments enable us to improve manufacturing efficiency, strengthen process consistency and provide the scalable production capacity needed to support our customers’ future growth.”

The new assembly line automates a range of assembly processes, including PCBA loading, battery assembly, NTC insertion and soldering, automated vision inspection, front housing assembly, LCD installation, zebra connector assembly, back housing assembly, and automated screw fastening. Several processes, such as rubber cap placement, product labelling and final functional testing, will remain manual as this provides the optimum manufacturing solution.

Once fully operational, the new system is expected to increase monthly production capacity from around 64,000 units to more than 72,000 units on a single-shift operation. Capacity can also be expanded to exceed 145,000 units per month by introducing a second shift, the company said.