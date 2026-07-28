EMS provider EC Electronics acquires Fastlink Data Cables

EMS provider EC Electronics has announced the acquisition of Fastlink Data Cables Ltd, further strengthening its UK manufacturing capability.

The acquisition brings Fastlink’s cable assembly expertise, customer base and experienced workforce into the EC Electronics Group, while expanding the Group’s presence in high-growth sectors including data centres, defence and aerospace, EC Electronics said in a media release.

Founded in 1993 and based in Swindon, Fastlink Data Cables is known for manufacturing high-quality cable assemblies and box build solutions, with particular expertise in supporting data centre critical power and cooling applications alongside long-established defence and aerospace programmes.

Fastlink employs 54 people and generates annual revenues of approximately £6 million (about USD 8 million).

The acquisition follows EC Electronics’ successful integration of Hunter Cables in 2016, Swan EMS in 2022, Liad Electronics in 2024 and, more recently, Gwent Electronic Materials earlier this year, the press release said.

“The acquisition marks a further step in EC Electronics’ strategy of building a scalable, high-mix electronics manufacturing platform serving blue-chip customers across defence, industrial and data centre markets,” Phil Simmonds Executive Chairman of EC Electronics, said.