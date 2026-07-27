Nvidia to invest $1 billion in Naver to boost Korean AI infrastucture

Nvidia will invest USD 1 billion in Naver to help finance an AI data center currently under construction in South Korea.

South Korean company Naver, Nvidia and Brookfield have announced a proposed expansion of Korea’s sovereign AI factory infrastructure, with planned investments that will grow the initial Nvidia DSX AI factory deployment to 200 megawatts — more than tripling the 55-megawatt buildout announced last month. Naver intends to expand its deployment of Nvidia AI infrastructure to 1 gigawatt, according to a media release.

The expanded infrastructure will be built with the Nvidia DSX platform at Naver’s GAK Sejong hyperscale data center, with Brookfield Asset Management proposing up to USD 9 billion to fund the AI infrastructure.

“Nvidia’s planned strategic investment and our infrastructure supply agreement with Brookfield have propelled Naver’s vision for the AI factory business into a robust execution phase,” said Haejin Lee, founder and chairman of Naver. “Leveraging the solid partnerships with our global partners, we will drive technological innovation, foster a sovereign AI ecosystem and spearhead efforts to strengthen South Korea’s AI competitiveness.”

“The partnership will combine Brookfield’s global AI infrastructure investment capabilities, Naver’s full-stack AI and data center operating expertise, and Nvidia’s accelerated computing platform to advance Korea’s AI capabilities,” said Sikander Rashid, global head of AI infrastructure at Brookfield. “As AI adoption accelerates across the global economy, access to trusted, sovereign and scalable AI infrastructure is becoming an increasingly important strategic priority for companies and countries.”

The 200-megawatt AI factory, featuring Nvidia Vera Rubin and Blackwell platforms, will establish a dedicated resource pool for emerging AI companies, providing the compute, software and support needed to develop and deploy competitive AI models and applications at scale, Naver said.