The University of Arizona (U of A) and the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, known as TU/e, are establishing a partnership to advance semiconductor and photonics technologies for next-generation, faster and more energy-efficient computing systems.

The universities have signed a five-year MOU to align education and research activities with the needs of a rapidly growing semiconductor sector, according to an online post by Katy Smith, U of A Office of Research and Partnerships.

“Arizona and the Netherlands are home to two of the world’s most established photonics and optics ecosystems,” said Krishna Muralidharan, director of the U of A Center for Semiconductor Manufacturing, or CSM, and a materials science and engineering professor. “Together, the U of A’s longstanding leadership in semiconductors and TU/e’s world-class photonics research create a powerful foundation for educating the next generation, unlocking new technologies and solving problems that matter to industry.”

The U of A has a 50-year history of researching and developing semiconductors, Muralidharan said. Today, CSM draws on expertise from across the university, including from the Wyant College of Optical Sciences, and reflects internationally renowned strengths in optics and photonics.

TU/e is recognized for its research on semiconductor and integrated photonics, anchoring a European ecosystem that has driven advances in photonic integration and advanced light-based patterning techniques for next-generation chip manufacturing, the online post said.