Kontron secures European customer for 5G automotive modules

Kontron, a provider of IoT/embedded computer technology (ECT), has secured a new European customer for its 5G Automotive Network Access Devices (NADs), which are developed and manufactured in Germany. These devices will be integrated into the vehicle platform of a leading European car manufacturer. Initially, Kontron expects to supply around 150,000 5G NAD modules, worth a double-digit million figure, the company said.

Kontron sees the potential to more than triple the supply volume, should the car manufacturer roll out the technology to further vehicle platforms. The modules are manufactured at the new production facility in Düsseldorf, where production officially began on 13 July 2026.

This contract represents a milestone in Kontron’s strategy to establish a European alternative to non-European suppliers of mobile communications modules, as it marks the first time these modules will be used in a vehicle platform of a European car manufacturer, Kontron said.

“This order demonstrates that European OEMs and their suppliers are placing increasing emphasis on technological independence, cybersecurity, and resilient supply chains,” said Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron AG. “Our 5G modules, which are developed and manufactured in Germany, provide a high-performance and reliable solution to these issues.”

The NADs now commissioned form the communication interface for modern software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and enable various functions such as over-the-air updates, vehicle connectivity, remote diagnostics and future V2X applications.