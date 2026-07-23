India’s Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group raises $40 million

Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group (RVAG), a Hyderabad-headquartered precision manufacturing and deep-tech company serving the global aerospace, defence and energy sectors, has announced it has raised USD 40 million in its latest funding round. The round was led by Norwest and Skegen Asset Management, with participation from Indus Bridge Ventures, GJNX Ventures and noted investor Ashish Kacholia.

The capital will be used to expand manufacturing capacity across the group’s facilities in India, the UK and the US, accelerate development of its upcoming integrated manufacturing campus at Hardware Park near Hyderabad International Airport, and strengthen its mission systems and deep-tech & autonomous systems businesses, according to a press release.

RVAG manufactures precision aero-engine components and sub-assemblies for leading global OEMs, including GE Aerospace, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell and Safran, while also serving energy companies such as Baker Hughes, Halliburton, SLB and GE.

It offers end-to-end aerospace manufacturing under one roof, spanning design, engineering, manufacturing, testing and assembly. Its capabilities include CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, composites, electronics, gears, fasteners and NADCAP-approved special processes.

“This investment is a strong vote of confidence in what our team has built over the last two decades, a fully integrated, home-grown manufacturing platform that global aerospace, defence and energy leaders trust with mission-critical work,” said Vamsi Vikas, Managing Director, Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group. “It allows us to scale capacity across our India, UK and USA operations; accelerate our Hardware Park campus and deepen our investments in Mission Systems and Autonomous Systems.”

“This round strengthens our ability to invest in our people, our technology and our talent pipeline as we prepare for the next phase of scale,” said Siva Arvinth, CEO, Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group.

Shiv Chaudhary, Partner, Norwest, said RVAG’s integrated manufacturing platform was trusted by leading aerospace and energy OEMs for its technical depth and disciplined execution.