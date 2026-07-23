Air Products to expand gas supply network for chip manufacturer

Air Products, a US-headquartered industrial gases company, has announced Air Products San Fu has been awarded a long-term agreement to support a semiconductor manufacturer’s expansion in Taiwan. The project will supply multiple new semiconductor fabs and back-end packaging facilities, supporting growing demand driven by artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, according to a media release.

Air Products San Fu will build, own, and operate four large state-of-the-art air separation units and bulk gas supply systems with new underground pipeline systems. The company will supply a range of industrial gases including nitrogen, oxygen, argon and helium to support the customer’s semiconductor operations.

The new underground pipeline systems will be connected to Air Products’ existing pipeline network in Taiwan, further enhancing supply reliability, operational efficiency, and resilience.