AdvancedPCB installs new SES line at Aurora facility

AdvancedPCB has installed a new Strip-Etch-Strip (SES) wet-process line at its Aurora, Colorado manufacturing facility. The investment is part of the company’s 2026 Technology Acceleration Initiative to strengthen manufacturing capabilities and support the production of increasingly advanced PCBs, AdvancedPCB said.

The SES process is a key step in PCB inner-layer fabrication, where copper circuitry is formed before the layers are bonded together.

Supplied by Equip Tech and manufactured by Universal Circuit Board Equipment Co. (UCE), the SES line incorporates automated chemical management, conveyorized material handling, and integrated process controls throughout the strip, etch, and strip cycle. The new system is designed to support a broad range of PCB technologies, including HDI, multilayer, and other high-density circuit board designs, the company said.

“PCB designs continue to become more complex, and it’s our responsibility to invest ahead of our customers’ needs,” said Greg Halvorson, Chief Executive Officer at AdvancedPCB. “The SES line is one of several manufacturing investments we’re making throughout 2026 to ensure our facilities are equipped to support the next generation of electronics while delivering the quality, responsiveness, and manufacturing expertise our customers depend on.”

AdvancedPCB’s Aurora, Colorado facility specializes in quick-turn PCB fabrication and prototype assembly, supporting customers from early product development through low-to-mid-volume production.

The SES line is one of several strategic investments AdvancedPCB is making across its network of US-based manufacturing facilities.