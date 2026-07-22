Wistron opens Texas facility to produce Nvidia AI systems

⁠Nvidia supplier ⁠Wistron, a Taiwanese company, has opened a manufacturing facility ​in Fort Worth, Texas to produce the US ‌chipmaker’s latest AI systems.

The 324,000-square-foot plant is part of a USD 700 million commitment to advanced manufacturing in the US and has created over 500 new jobs across the Texas facility, with plans to expand to 1,000 by the end of the year, Nvidia said in a blog post.

“Building chip plants, packaging plants, computer system plants like this, and AI factories all over the United States has allowed the United States to really reindustrialize for the first time in a long time,” said Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

The plant — Wistron’s D1 facility — currently runs two manufacturing cells: one producing the Nvidia GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip and one that will produce the NVIDIA Vera Rubin Superchip. D1 is scaling up this year to produce tens of thousands of boards per month of the advanced technology.

Wistron designed and fully simulated the entire facility before construction began in a digital twin built on Nvidia’s open platform, including Nemotron and Cosmos frontier models, Omniverse and Metropolis libraries, and open frameworks including PhysicsNeMo, the online post said.

Nvidia has overall committed to manufacturing up to USD 500 billion in advanced AI platforms in the United States.