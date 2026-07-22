Paras to set up $644 million chip packaging facility in India

Indian defence engineering company ​Paras Defence and Space Technologies has ‌said its semiconductor unit, Paras Semiconductors, ⁠would invest ₹62 billion ($643.8 million) to set up ‌a chip packaging and testing ‌facility in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Reuters reported.

The company’s subsidiary Paras Semiconductors has signed an MOU with the Madhya Pradesh government’s department of science ​and technology to jointly set up an OSAT facility in the state’s Indore-Ujjain region.

The proposed facility will focus on advanced semiconductor packaging and support the development of semiconductor devices for strategic applications, including sensor technologies, optical and optronic systems, the company said, according to a report by Business World.

The project could also support future expansion into AI chips and other advanced semiconductor technologies, depending on demand.

“The signing of this MoU marks a significant milestone in Paras Semiconductors’ journey towards building indigenous semiconductor capabilities in India,” Paras Defence Managing Director Munjal Sharad Shah said, according to the Business World report.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the investment would support the state’s goal to become a destination for high-technology manufacturing.