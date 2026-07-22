Keiron raises €20.7M to advance LiFT precision solder paste printing

Dutch company Keiron Printing Technologies has announced it has closed a EUR 20.7 million Series A round.

The round is co-led by Invest-NL, DeepTechXL and Waves Capital, alongside existing and new investors, Ramphastos Investments, ATUM Ventures, Cottonwood Technology Fund and TNO Ventures, Keiron said in a press release.

Solder paste printing is responsible for over 70% of PCBA defects. Keiron’s HF2 LiFT (Laser-Induced Forward Transfer) printer replaces the stencil printer, jet printer and SPI inspection system with one digital, non-contact platform: first-pass yield jumps from an industry-typical ~60% to above 95%, the production lead time reduces twice with zero stencils, production uptime raises twice higher, and the programming goes 10 times faster, Keiron said.

The new capital will fuel aggressive scale-up: ramping production, expanding commercial and support operations across Europe, North America and APAC, and accelerating R&D on Keiron’s next-generation LiFT precision solder paste printing platforms, the company said.

“This round lets us do exactly what the market has been asking for: put the HF2 on more lines, faster, without giving up an ounce of the precision that sets LiFT precision printing apart,” said Paul Rooimans, CEO and founder of Keiron Printing Technologies. “Keiron isn’t patching a problem the industry has lived with for decades. We’re removing it, for good.”