Hanza reports 70% increase in second quarter net sales

Swedish contract manufacturer Hanza has reported a 70% increase in net sales to SEK 2,573 million (about USD 264 million) for the second quarter of 2026.

Adjusted for currency and acquisitions, sales increased by 9%.

Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 218 million (USD 22 million), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 8.5%. Operating profit amounted to SEK 152 million (USD 15 million), corresponding to an operating margin of 5.9 %, the company said in a press release.

Items affecting comparability relate to staff reductions and wind-down costs within the Horizon program. For comparable units, excluding acquisitions and items affecting comparability, the operating margin amounted to 9.3%

Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.79. Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.85.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 273 million (USD 28 million)

In the first half of 2026, net sales increased by 84% to SEK 5,219 million (about USD 537 million). Adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions, sales increased by 14%.

Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 445 million (USD 45 million), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 8.5%. Operating profit amounted to SEK 372 million (USD 38 million), corresponding to an operating margin of 7.1% (6.8) in the first half of 2026.

For comparable units, excluding acquisitions and items affecting comparability, the operating margin amounted to 9.6%.

Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 3.90. Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 2.91. Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 696 million, the press release said.

“The second quarter once again confirms the strength of HANZA’s business model. We are taking the first two customer-driven steps toward HANZA 2028 through the Horizon program and the Fortaco acquisition,” Hanza CEO Erik Stenfors said. “Horizon streamlines our industrial platform, while the Fortaco acquisition broadens the platform in heavy mechanics and complex assembly.”

Stenfors added that the Fortaco acquisition was a good fit for Hanza both industrially and financially.