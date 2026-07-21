Jabil expands manufacturing capacity in India

US electronics manufacturer Jabil has opened a new factory in Pune, Maharashtra, marking an expansion of the company’s India manufacturing capacity.

Located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) industrial zone, this facility is the latest addition to Jabil’s India footprint, which has grown from 500,000 square feet to 1.2 million square feet over the past year. This ongoing growth has also increased Jabil’s regional headcount from 5,000 to almost 11,000 employees, the company said.

“This new facility will help us bring together more skilled manufacturing talent and engineering capability to build the highest quality products with speed at scale. As we continue developing our people here in Pune, we’re strengthening Jabil’s ability to execute consistently in India,” said Andy Priestley, Jabil’s Executive Vice President of Operations.

The expansion comes on the heels of a MoU signing with the state government.

“Jabil’s expansion in Pune is a welcome addition to the state’s manufacturing landscape and an encouraging example of how world-class companies are contributing to India’s industrial progress, job creation, and long-term economic development,” said Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

In India, Jabil serves a range of industries, such as telecommunications, AI cloud data centres, automotive and digital commerce.