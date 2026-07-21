Emesent secures $17M to boost autonomous intelligence platform

Emesent, a Queensland-based autonomous mapping and robotics company, has announced AUD 25 million (about USD 17.5 million) in total new funding to accelerate development of its Cortex AI autonomy platform, expand its Aura cloud software offering, and deepen its operations across the mining, defense, and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) sectors.

The raise comprises an AUD 10 million venture debt facility from the National Reconstruction Fund Corporation (NRFC) — Australia’s sovereign investor in advanced manufacturing — and an AUD 15 million equity round. The equity round was supported by a syndicate including Main Sequence, QIC Ventures, Orion Resource Partners, Hostplus, and NGS Super, according to a press release.

Capital will be deployed to scale manufacturing at Emesent’s production facility in Wacol, Queensland, Australia, and to advance two strategic platform initiatives: Cortex AI, the company’s onboard autonomy intelligence that enables fully autonomous operations in GPS-denied and hazardous environments, and Aura, its cloud-based platform for 3D data processing, visualization and analytics.

“NRFC’s support means we can scale our manufacturing, push our AI and autonomy capabilities further, and deepen our presence in the sectors that matter most to Australia’s future, including mining, defense, and critical infrastructure,” Emesent CEO Charles Miller said.

“Robotics and autonomous systems are emerging as critical segments of the Australian economy, and this investment will help anchor these capabilities in Australia — creating highly skilled jobs while strengthening our sovereign capability in sectors that underpin the nation’s future,” David Gall, CEO, NRFC, said.

Mike Zimmerman, Partner at Main Sequence, said they were proud to continue supporting Emesent as the company makes its autonomy and analytics platforms available to even more clients.