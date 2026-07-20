SWISSto12 raises €73M to meet growing multi-orbit demand

SWISSto12 has announced the close of its EUR 61 million Series C. This follows the award of EUR 73 million from European Space Agency (ESA) member states to the HummingSat ARTES partnership project, through which ESA supports SWISSto12 in the development and in-orbit validation of HummingSat.

The Series C fundraise follows a period of sustained commercial growth for the company, with revenues of EUR 121 million for 2025 and total contract values now exceeding EUR 432 million, driving positive EBITDA in 2026, the Swiss company said.

To date, SWISSto12 has secured seven contracts for its HummingSat geostationary (GEO) small satellite with leading global satellite operators, including SES and Viasat. The company has also expanded its HummingLink multi-orbit payload and antenna solutions business into low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation customer programs and diverse missions across Europe and APAC. Over 2,000 HummingLink solutions are now deployed in orbit across active space missions.

With this new round, the company is scaling its manufacturing and integration capacity to meet accelerating demand from commercial and sovereign government customers. This demand spans HummingLink — advanced, multi-orbit payload solutions — and HummingSat, SWISSto12’s GEO satellite product line, the company said.

“The financial picture at SWISSto12 is robust and primed for global growth,” Fredrik Gustavsson, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer of SWISSto12, said. “This Series C accelerates us further to meet strong demand from a space, satellite and telecommunications market that’s evolving and growing at pace.”