Report: Samsung cuts US jobs ahead of HQ move

Samsung Electronics has cut jobs at its US display, phone and other consumer electronics operations, impacting workers in New Jersey and Texas, Reuters has reported.

The South Korean company said that 739 roles in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, have been affected by Samsung Electronics America’s (SEA) plans to move its headquarters to Texas.

SEA is focused on consumer electronics and does ‌not include chips.

A source told Reuters that about 100 workers were let go at SEA’s Plano, Texas office.

SEA employees in New Jersey had moved to new offices less than a year ago.

Samsung ​said in a statement that the shift of the SEA headquarters “may lead to changes in our workforce structure, ​such as employees who are unable to relocate, or certain functions ‌that are optimized to ensure our roles align to key business priorities.”