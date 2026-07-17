Zollner expands capacity, builds phase 2 of Costa Rica project

Zollner Elektronik AG is building Phase 2 of its project in Cartago, Costa Rica, which includes a state-of-the-art production, office and logistics facility covering nearly 10,000 square meters, the German EMS provider said.

“This expansion creates additional capacity and further strengthens our long-term presence in Central America,” Zollner said in a post on LinkedIn. “The expansion includes additional production space across two new floors, modern logistics areas with a high-bay warehouse as well as new infrastructure and technical areas designed to support future requirements.”

With the completion of construction, the focus has now shifted to ramping up the new production and logistics operations. This investment lays the foundation for continued growth while further strengthening Zollner’s global manufacturing footprint, the company said.

Headquartered in Zandt, Bavaria, the company has centers in 26 locations in Germany, Switzerland, Hungary, Romania, Tunisia, China, Thailand, Singapore, India, Costa Rica and the US.

Zollner recently commissioned a new mechanics building at its main site in Zandt, Germany, expanding production capacity and adding capabilities in defence and high-precision manufacturing.