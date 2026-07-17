Waaree Energy launches BESS container manufacturing facility

Waaree Energy Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd (Waaree ESS), a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Limited, has announced the commencement of its BESS container manufacturing facility in India.

This BESS container manufacturing facility is of 5.15 GWh — uprated from an originally planned 3.5 GWh, driven by debottlenecking of production throughput and improved energy density of battery cells, the company said.

The facility is equipped with advanced Industry 4.0 technologies, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), intelligent material handling, automated assembly lines, and advanced testing and quality assurance systems. Designed for utility-scale and commercial and industrial applications, the facility is expected to deliver high-quality, reliable and scalable energy storage solutions, the company said.