Scanfil reports 28% increase in April–June turnover

Finnish EMS provider Scanfil reported a turnover of EUR 259.0 million for April–June, an increase of 28.1% compared to the previous year. Turnover increased organically by 4.7% and acquisitions contributed 22.1% to growth, the company said.

Changes in foreign exchange rates of local currencies against the Group’s reporting currency euro caused positive currency translation impact of 1.3%, corresponding to EUR 2.6 million. Turnover increased in Americas by 68.0%, APAC by 5.4%, Central Europe by 60.5% and Northern Europe by 5.9%.

The turnover for January–June was EUR 488.0 million, an increase of 23.6% compared to the previous year. Turnover increased organically by 5.6% and acquisitions contributed 18.2% to growth. Changes in foreign exchange rates of local currencies against the Group’s reporting currency euro caused negative currency translation impact of -0.2%, corresponding to EUR -0.7 million. Turnover increased in Americas by 59.6%, APAC by 5.4%, Central Europe by 46.4% and Northern Europe by 6.9%, the company said.

ADCO Circuits LLC was consolidated into Scanfil Group on December 10, 2025 and MB Elettronica on January 22, 2026. Acquisitions’ impact on the turnover was EUR 71.8 million in January-June 2026.

The comparable EBITA for April–June was EUR 18.6 million, 7.2% of turnover. The comparable EBITA increased compared to the previous year’s comparison period mainly due to higher turnover.

The comparable operating profit (EBIT) for April–June was EUR 17.5 million, 6.8% of turnover. The comparable EBITA for January–June was EUR 34.2 million, 7.0% of turnover.

The comparable operating profit (EBIT) for January–June was EUR 32.3 million, 6.6% of turnover. The net profit for April–June was EUR 11.0 million, an increase of 5.0%. The net profit for January–June was EUR 20.8 million, an increase of 10.7%.

Scanfil estimates that its turnover for 2026 will be EUR 940-1,060 million, and comparable EBITA of EUR 64-78 million.

“The performance demonstrates our ability to combine growth with improved profitability and was supported by solid execution across the Group, strong contributions from MB Elettronica and ADCO Circuits, and particularly positive development in the Americas, where profitability more than doubled compared with the previous year,” Christophe Sut, CEO, Scanfil said. “The operating environment remained challenging, with increasing geopolitical uncertainty and some tightening in component availability. Despite this, our team secured material availability, supported customer deliveries, and maintained strong operational performance.”

Sut added that the expansion of the company’s Suzhou factory in China has started and is progressing according to plan, with completion expected in mid-2027.