Jabil opens next-gen intelligent logistics hub in Penang

US company Jabil has opened its next-generation logistics hub in Penang. Jabil’s new Intelligent Logistics Hub spans around 417,000 square feet and is located in the Valdor Industrial Park in Sungai Jawi, Penang, Malaysia.

The digitalised facility is set to boost the company’s back-end operations and support customers’ rapidly growing product complexity and capacity demands using AI-enabled capabilities to streamline inventory management, enhance traceability and tracking, deploy autonomous robots, Jabil said.

“Supply chain volatility, rising logistics and operating costs, and the need for greater visibility into inventory are a few challenges faced in today’s advanced manufacturing and electronics supply chains,” said HH Yeo, Jabil’s Senior Vice President of Operations. “Coupled with the growth we see in the region, the new facility is a timely investment to enhance our automation capability and help Jabil grow to meet our customers’ future needs.”

“The Jabil Intelligent Logistics Hub demonstrates how Malaysian innovation and engineering capabilities can deliver world-class industrial infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of global supply chains,” said Dato’ Hj Abd Rahim bin Hj Jaafar, Executive Chairman of PTT Synergy Group Berhad, which delivered the facility through its subsidiary PROTT Sdn. Bhd. (PROTT). “This project reflects our commitment to enabling smarter, more resilient, and future-ready industrial ecosystems that support Malaysia’s economic growth and competitiveness.”

Leveraging Penang’s strategic location, the new logistics hub will support end-to-end material flow, with capabilities including kitting, inventory management, automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), sequencing, packing, cross-docking, traceability, and just-in-time (JIT) delivery to production lines, Jabil said.

Jabil opened its first Penang location in 1995. Across its eight Malaysian facilities, the company today employs more than 14,000 people and serves a wide range of industries, including automotive and transportation, cloud and data centre infrastructure, defence and aerospace, healthcare, and semiconductor capital equipment.