SCHMID reports order intake of €30.7 million for second quarter

Germany’s SCHMID Group N.V. has reported order intake of EUR 30.7 million and revenues of EUR 27.7 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Including the repeat order exceeding EUR 37 million announced on July 7, 2026, cumulative order intake since the beginning of the year amounts to EUR 81.6 million. The order backlog stood at EUR 54.8 million at the end of the quarter, the company said.

Order intake and order backlog figures relate exclusively to orders for equipment and do not include orders associated with services or spare parts.

Consistent with management’s expectations, given the revenue profile for the first half of the year, EBITDA margin in H1 is expected to be significantly lower than the EBITDA margin of 12% consistent with full-year 2026 guidance.

For the full-year 2026, management maintains the guidance of more than EUR 100 million in revenues and EBITDA margin of more than 12%, the company said.

In light of the sustained improvement in order momentum and enhanced business visibility, management has decided to increase its full-year 2026 order intake guidance from approximately EUR 114 million to a range of EUR 125 to EUR 150 million.

With its headquarters based in Freudenstadt, Germany, the SCHMID Group provides solutions mostly for the electronics industry.