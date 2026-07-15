esmo marks 25 years, expands in Germany, China and Taiwan

esmo Group, a full-service systems integrator, developer and supplier of advanced automation solutions, is marking its 25th anniversary in 2026 from a position of continued growth, having completed three facility expansions across Germany, China and Taiwan within a six-month period. The investments strengthen the company’s engineering, manufacturing and customer support capabilities in key semiconductor markets worldwide, the company said.

Today, the esmo Group employs approximately 285 people and generates annual revenue of around EUR 60 million through its two business divisions: semiconductor test solutions and special-purpose machinery.

Its customer base includes leading semiconductor manufacturers such as CCTec, ADVANTEST, Infineon, Bosch, STMicroelectronics and Intel.

“Reaching 25 years is a significant milestone, but what matters more to us is what it represents — a track record built on engineering discipline and long-term customer relationships,” said Andreas Rothstein, CEO of esmo AG. “The expansions we are completing this year are a natural extension of that foundation, and a clear signal of where we are headed.”

As part of its latest growth phase, esmo has expanded its global footprint through three facility investments, the company said.

In Rosenheim, Germany, the company has established a new building adjacent to its existing assembly hall. The facility houses administrative functions as well as engineering and software development teams from esmo semicon.

In Shanghai, China, esmo has opened a new production facility featuring dedicated manufacturing space and a cleanroom environment, focused on automated test equipment (ATE) and prober solutions.

In Zhubei, Taiwan, esmo has joined a new shared office established through an initiative led by Accuron Industrial Technologies, esmo’s parent group. The facility brings together several Accuron portfolio companies, including RECIF Technologies, mechatronic systemtechnik, Trymax Semiconductor Equipment and NexGen Wafer Systems, strengthening collaboration and creating new opportunities to support customers across the semiconductor value chain.