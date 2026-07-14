Samsung begins mass production of PM1763 SSD

Samsung Electronics has announced mass production of PM1763, the company’s PCIe 6.0-based enterprise solid state drive (SSD) optimized for next-generation AI and HPC server environments.

Featuring high-speed data transfer and an optimized controller architecture, PM1763 is expected to serve as a key storage solution for high-performance AI platforms, Samsung said in a press release.

“Built on industry-leading performance, PM1763 has successfully completed validation for next-generation AI platforms and is well positioned to support evolving AI infrastructure requirements,” said Jangseok Choi, Vice President and Head of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics. “As AI models continue to grow in size and complexity, PM1763 will serve as a key solution that enables customers to efficiently scale memory capacity and optimize AI operations.”

Incorporating Samsung’s 9th-generation V-NAND and a newly developed 4-nanometer (nm) controller, PM1763 improves both performance and power efficiency, the company said.

PM1763 is optimized for liquid-cooled server environments through direct-to-chip (D2C) cooling technology. This enables sustained peak performance even under intensive workloads and extended operating conditions.

Power efficiency is also improved by more than 1.8 times compared to its predecessor, helping reduce overall datacenter operating costs, the press release said.

Samsung has also strengthened PM1763’s security capabilities. The drive supports post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms designed to protect against future quantum computing threats, as well as TEE Device Interface Security Protocol (TDISP), which helps secure data pathways in virtualized environments.