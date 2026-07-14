PCB People reports ‘record-breaking’ first half of 2026

PCB People has reported a “record first half of 2026,” with order income up by 309% compared with the same period last year. The milestone comes as electronics manufacturers demand more resilient and transparent PCB supply chains, with PCB People recording 30% increase in new customers and a 36% rise in new part numbers, the UK-based company said in a press release.

Against the backdrop of a challenging first half of 2026, PCB People said its performance reflects strong commercial momentum and growing customer confidence as manufacturers seek more resilient approaches to PCB procurement.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank our customers for the trust they continue to place in us. We know these are incredibly challenging market conditions, and we never take that responsibility for granted,” said PCB People’s Founder and Managing Director Ryan Pellow. “This growth isn’t simply about winning more business. It’s a reflection of more manufacturers choosing a different approach to PCB sourcing, one built on transparency, resilience and long-term partnerships.”

While market conditions remain uncertain, PCB People believes continuity of supply will be one of the biggest challenges facing electronics manufacturers during the second half of 2026. The company said it expects demand for transparent resilient and flexible PCB supply chains to continue growing.