Kontron launches production of 5G modules in Düsseldorf

Kontron, a provider of IoT and embedded computer technology (ECT), has announced the official launch of its new production line for 5G communication modules at its Düsseldorf site.

The new production line for 5G Automotive Network Access Devices (NADs) and 5G Industrial M.2 communication modules will consolidate Kontron’s position in a key future market, the company said.

Through the strategic expansion of the site, the company is strengthening the resilience of its supply chains and reducing strategic dependencies on non-European suppliers who dominate the global market for communication modules.

“North Rhine-Westphalia is a strong industrial hub and a pivotal driver of the digital transformation,” said Mona Neubaur, Minister for Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Protection and Energy and Deputy Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia. “Here in Düsseldorf, Kontron is investing in its own future as well as in Europe’s technological independence, data sovereignty, data security, and competitiveness.”

“The industrial manufacture of key 5G components in Germany is an important step towards Europe’s digital sovereignty,” said Thomas Jarzombek, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Digital and State Modernisation. “Projects like this show how innovation, industrial expertise, and strategic foresight can work together to anchor future-proof technologies in our own economic area, thereby securing and expanding value creation in Germany and Europe.”

In the rail sector, Kontron offers fully functional modules for FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication System), the future Europe-wide 5G-based communication standard for rail transport. The new production line will ensure that Kontron can reliably meet the growing demand for secure 5G and future 6G communication solutions developed in Europe, the company said.