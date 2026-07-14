Intel invests €5 billion to expand manufacturing in Europe

Intel has announced an EUR 5 billion (USD 5.7 billion) capital investment at its Leixlip campus in Ireland, marking the next phase in the site’s capacity expansion.

Intel is scaling capacity in Ireland to deliver Intel Xeon 6 and next gen Intel Xeon built on its Intel 3 node. This strategic investment expands current production output, advances research and development activities and utilises capacity across existing cleanroom space, strengthening Europe’s semiconductor supply chain and serving industry need, Intel said.

The expansion involves upgrading existing fabrication facilities and the installation of leading-edge manufacturing equipment. Key infrastructure enhancements include the expansion of the automated track system to integrate disparate campus modules into a singular, high-velocity production environment, the company said.

“By investing in our existing fabs with state-of-the-art technology and installing cutting-edge tools, we are not just increasing output of critical products like Xeon 6 and next gen Intel Xeon processors built on Intel 3, we are ensuring that Ireland remains at the forefront of the world’s most advanced manufacturing ecosystems, while strengthening the region’s role in the global technology landscape,” said Naga Chandrasekaran, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology and Operations Officer and General Manager of Intel Foundry.

Intel has invested more than EUR 30 billion in Ireland since establishing operations in 1989, with the Leixlip campus serving as one of the company’s most advanced manufacturing facilities.

“Intel’s latest multi-billion-euro investment in Leixlip is a powerful vote of confidence in Ireland, our skills base and our position at the heart of Europe’s most advanced manufacturing ecosystem,” said An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin T.D. “At a time of rapid technological change and global competition, this expansion strengthens Ireland’s role in securing resilient semiconductor supply chains and reinforces our ambition to remain a global leader in innovation, productivity and sustainable economic growth.”

IDA Ireland CEO Michael Lohan said the project demonstrated the value of Ireland’s skilled workforce, innovation ecosystem and stable business environment.