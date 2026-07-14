Hanza optimizes its manufacturing cluster in Finland

Hanza’s strategy for the coming years, Hanza 2028, aims to broaden, further develop and strengthen the group’s manufacturing technologies. As part of this initiative, Hanza is also optimizing its cluster structure through a dedicated optimization program, Horizon, with a focus on fewer but larger production units with extensive customer commitments in selected customer segments, the company said.

As part of this review, Hanza has transferred certain operations from its Finnish facilities in Nivala and Sievi to Hanza’s larger and more scalable production facility in Oulainen, Finland. All three facilities were added during the Hanza 2025 strategy period through the acquisition of Leden. The remaining operations in Nivala and Sievi will now be transferred to local management through a management buyout (MBO). In total, the divestment includes approximately 100 employees and annual revenues of around EUR 10 million.

“Following the Hanza 2025 strategy, where we established a strong European cluster platform, we have now entered the next phase: expanding our manufacturing technologies while optimizing our industrial structure,” said Erik Stenfors, CEO of Hanza. “This strengthens our customer offering and creates excellent conditions for continued profitable growth in line with our financial targets for 2028.”

The divestment of the Nivala and Sievi facilities is expected to result in one-off costs of approximately EUR 2.5 million, which will impact earnings in the second quarter of 2026. The optimized manufacturing cluster in Finland is expected to have a positive effect on the group’s profitability during the implementation of Hanza 2028, the company said.