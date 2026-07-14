Bosch announces $225 million funding deal with US government

Bosch has announced a definitive agreement with the Trump Administration for up to USD 225 million in direct funding from the Department of Commerce’s CHIPS Program Office to support the up to USD 2 billion Bosch is investing to transform its Roseville, California site for the production of silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors.

The Roseville facility, which has more than 40 years of experience in semiconductor manufacturing, is undergoing a transformation into a facility that produces and tests SiC semiconductors with state-of-the-art processes and equipment. Bosch also announced it has begun sample production in Roseville as the company intends to produce its first commercial production chips on 200-millimeter wafers based on the pioneering SiC Bosch technology in 2026, according to a media release.

“The start of sample production and our agreement with the Department of Commerce is a milestone in providing our local customers with what they have requested — localized US-based manufacturing,” said Paul Thomas, president and CEO of Bosch in North America. “The production of silicon carbide chips in the United States helps to support supply chain resiliency and capitalizes on the expertise of US manufacturing associates to bring this technology to the US market in a timely manner.”

“The Trump Administration is committed to developing a secure supply chain here in the United States that will enable continued innovation and competitive leadership in industries of national and economic security importance,” said Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

As part of its investment into US manufacturing at the Roseville site, Bosch has developed a new cleanroom space and high-tech manufacturing line for production of silicon carbide chips, the company said.

“Silicon carbide semiconductors are the enabling technology behind the electrification in multiple critical industries including energy, automotive, and defense,” said Bill Frauenhofer, Executive Director for Semiconductor Innovation and Investment at the Department of Commerce. “The CHIPS Program incentive supports Bosch’s effort to onshore silicon carbide technology that will bolster supply chain resiliency for our country.”

Liz Door, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Ford Motor Company, said Bosch’s investment strengthens the availability of critical technologies that support US vehicle manufacturing.