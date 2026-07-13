Hical breaks ground on Tamil Nadu manufacturing facility

Hical Technologies, an Indian manufacturer of electro-mechanical systems for aerospace and defence platforms, has announced the groundbreaking of its new 160,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Hosur in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The facility is being developed to expand the Bangalore-based company’s aerospace-qualified precision machining, fabrication and special process capabilities for global original equipment manufacturer programmes, Hical said, according to a report by Businessline.

Hical supplies motors, solenoids, actuators, transformers, electro-mechanical assemblies and integrated systems to global aerospace and defence customers.

The 160,000 sq ft facility will be driven by investments in automation, digitalisation, advanced skills, manufacturing flexibility, and a commitment to sustainability, Hical said in a post on LinkedIn.