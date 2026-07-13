Agility Robotics to go public through merger with Churchill Capital

Agility Robotics, a US-based humanoid robotics and physical AI company, and Churchill Capital Corp XI, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, have announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company is expected to operate as Agility and be listed on a major North American exchange, Agility Robotics said in a press release.

Agility Robotics is supported by strategic investors and partners across the AI, technology, VC, and industrial ecosystem, including DCVC, NVIDIA, Amazon, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Schaeffler, Foxconn, Abico, and Playground Global.

“Churchill Capital is proud to partner with companies that are shaping the future of technology and commerce,” said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of Churchill Capital Corp XI. “Agility is a humanoid first mover with proven technology, real-world deployments, and the trust of some of the world’s most demanding enterprises. We are excited to support Peggy, Jonathan, and the Agility team as they scale deployment of Digit, extend their leadership in physical AI, and create enduring value for shareholders.”

“With category-defining commercially deployed humanoid robots operating in real customer environments today, Agility is at the forefront of a new era where safety-first, AI-powered technology can reliably work alongside people to bridge labor shortages, increase productivity, and strengthen the resilience of our supply chains,” said Peggy Johnson, CEO of Agility Robotics.

Agility Robotics’ flagship humanoid robot, Digit, is a general-purpose, human-centric robot Made for Work and currently operating in manufacturing, distribution and logistics environments to fill chronic physical labor shortages. Agility Robotics is now preparing for the commercial launch of Digit v5, its next-generation humanoid robot, the company said.