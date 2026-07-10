Wolfspeed files patent infringement lawsuit against Navitas

Wolfspeed has announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware against Navitas Semiconductor.

The lawsuit asserts that a broad range of Navitas products infringes multiple Wolfspeed patents, including U.S. Patent Nos. 8,169,005, 10,998,418, 10,886,396, 10,749,443, and 11,888,392. Products accused of infringement encompass major product lines of Navitas, including its GaN-based FETs — such as the GaNFast®, GaNSlim™, and GaNSafe® product families — as well as Navitas's GeneSiC™ MOSFETs and SiCPAK® modules, Wolfspeed said in a press release.

“Wolfspeed's foundational technology helped create this industry, and we are deeply committed to defending the intellectual property that represents decades of innovation and R&D investment. We respect the IP rights of others, and we expect the same respect in return," said Robert Feurle, Wolfspeed's chief executive officer. "Protecting our patent portfolio is a strategic priority for the company and our shareholders. This action reflects our commitment to enforcing our rights and protecting continued investment in next-generation SiC and GaN technologies.”

Navitas has refuted the allegations.

“While the Company generally does not comment on pending litigation, Navitas disputes the allegations in the complaint, will vigorously defend itself and its products against baseless accusations of infringement, and expects to prevail in the litigation,” Navitas said in a press release.

Navitas added that it respects intellectual property and its technology is the product of “decades of independent innovation, research, development and investment.”

Navitas alleged that Wolfspeed’s litigation was “an attempt to seek an advantage that they are unable to gain through healthy competition.”