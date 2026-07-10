Six Robotics raises €12M to scale autonomy for unmanned systems

Norwegian startup Six Robotics has announced an EUR 12 million equity financing round to accelerate the development and deployment of its autonomy software platform for unmanned systems.

The round was led by DTCP, with participation from EIFO (Export and Investment Fund of Denmark) and Scale Capital, alongside other private investors, Six Robotics said.

The funding will accelerate product development, expand customer deployments across European and allied defence markets, and grow the team to support continued scaling.

Six Robotics is developing an autonomy platform that enables multiple unmanned systems to operate together, adapting in real time to complex and contested environments.

“Collaborative autonomy will define the next decade of defence. Europe cannot afford to depend on others for the software that defines what its forces can do,” said Christian Fredrik Eggesbø, Chief Executive Officer, Six Robotics. “That is what Six Robotics is for, and this round is how we accelerate it.”

Six Robotics develops its technology in close collaboration with the Norwegian Armed Forces and the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI), ensuring alignment with real operational requirements.

“Software-defined autonomy and swarming at scale are among the most technically challenging areas in modern defence, and Six Robotics is one of the few European teams with the capability to build at this level,” said Ole Aguirre, partner at DTCP Defence.