Eni breaks ground on battery manufacturing plant in Brindisi

Eni Storage Systems, a company jointly owned by Eni Industrial Evolution and FIB (Seri Industrial Group), has launched construction works at the Brindisi industrial site in Italy for the development of a new integrated Italian and European hub for the production of lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries.

Eni Storage Systems’ development plan includes the construction of a gigafactory in Brindisi for the production of battery cells and modules, together with a BESS assembly plant. The latter will have an expanded capacity, enabling it to assemble battery modules also supplied by Seri Industrial’s gigafactory in Teverola, in the province of Caserta, Eni said in a press release.

To complete the project, in the second phase the Brindisi site will also host the production of LFP cathode active material and battery recycling activities, both built to serve the two gigafactories. The project envisages a total production capacity of 16 GWh per year by 2030 (half in Brindisi and half at the Teverola plant), the press release said.

“Our industrial transformation model, which combines greater environmental sustainability, economic competitiveness and energy security, is now a tangible reality,” said Giuseppe Ricci, Eni’s Chief Operating Officer for Industrial Transformation. “It is further strengthened by Eni’s investment in FAENIX, the Seri Industrial Group company, made in parallel that will market the energy storage systems produced in Teverola and Brindisi.”