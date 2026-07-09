OCSiAl to supply single wall carbon nanotubes to PowerCo facility

OCSiAl, a Luxembourg-based manufacturer of single wall carbon nanotubes, has been named as a supplier to PowerCo, the battery manufacturing subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, for its Unified Cell battery platform.

Nanotubes for PowerCo will be supplied from OCSiAl’s production facility in Serbia to the PowerCo factory in Salzgitter, Germany, helping increase local sourcing of critical battery materials within Europe, OCSiAl said in a press release.

“Today, batteries containing OCSiAl nanotubes power around one million electric vehicles worldwide. In the PowerCo project, we supply nanotube solutions for graphite anodes,” said Gregory Gurevich, Senior Vice President at OCSiAl. “Single wall carbon nanotubes significantly enhance the electrical conductivity of graphite anodes and improve heat dissipation, enabling battery cells to operate at higher charging and discharging currents without overheating.”

OCSiAl supplies its TUBALL nanotubes to the majority of European EV battery manufacturers, where they are used in both cathode and anode systems of lithium-ion batteries to improve energy density, fast-charging performance and battery cycle life. Demand driven by next-generation EV battery platforms is expected to accelerate further, and the company continues to evaluate additional European capacity expansion to respond to long-term industry needs, the company said.

In November 2025, OCSiAl announced the development of its flagship graphene nanotube facility in Luxembourg, a USD 300 million deep-tech investment.