NOTE secures contract in the AI data center sector

Production will start in the first quarter of 2027, with volumes ramping up gradually over the following months. Based on current estimates, the project could reach annual sales of approximately SEK 100 million in 2028.

The contract covers a complete box-build device consisting of several printed circuit boards integrated into a single system. Projects of this type include not only electronics assembly but also subsystem integration, testing, and delivery of a fully finished product.

“This is an important business opportunity for NOTE and a clear demonstration that our offering in PCBA, box-build and industrialisation is well positioned for the growing AI data centre market, where reliability requirements are extremely high. We are very pleased with the customer’s confidence in NOTE and see strong opportunities to further develop the business as the market continues to expand” - says Johannes Lind-Widestam, President and CEO of NOTE.

The new agreement strengthens NOTE's position in the advanced electronics segment serving rapidly expanding technology industries. The company says that growing demand for AI data center hardware is increasing the importance of manufacturing partners capable of delivering high quality, full component traceability, on-time deliveries, and the ability to scale production quickly.

NOTE also emphasizes that it supports customers throughout product industrialization, supply chain management, and flexible volume manufacturing. According to the company, these capabilities help accelerate time-to-market for new products while reducing the risks associated with commercialization.