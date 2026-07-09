Korkia receives environmental permit for solar, BESS project

Korkia Renewables Development Sweden has received an environmental permit for the Smedjebacken hybrid project in Dalarna, paving the way for a 150 MWp solar PV plant and a 150 MW / 600 MWh BESS.

The Environmental Assessment Delegation (Miljöprövningsdelegationen) at the County Administrative Board of Dalarna granted an environmental permit to Korkia Renewables Development Sweden AB for the construction and operation of the Smedjebacken renewable energy project, Korkia said in a media release.

Once operational, the project is estimated to produce approximately 150 GWh of electricity annually.

“Receiving this environmental permit for our flagship project is a significant milestone for our Swedish operations,” said Matti Manner, Country Manager Sweden at Korkia. “A legally binding environmental permit, together with a secured grid connection, provides a clear pathway towards Ready-to-Build status.”

Located in the Vilmoren forest area in Dalarna, a region in central Sweden, Smedjebacken is a flagship project in Korkia’s Swedish portfolio.