Jabil acquires Rebound Electronics

Jabil frames the acquisition as a strategic move into what it calls a "Strategic Distribution Partner" – combining its global manufacturing scale and supply chain expertise with Rebound's distribution capabilities and market responsiveness, according to a press release.

"At a time when supply chain disruptions have become the new normal, Jabil has chosen a defining market approach through this acquisition. Our distribution model combines the insight and strength of a global manufacturer with the flexibility of a distributor," said Frank McKay, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Jabil.

Rebound Electronics was founded by Simon Thake and has built its reputation on solving complex sourcing challenges. Thake welcomed the acquisition as an opportunity to expand Rebound's capabilities while maintaining its customer-focused culture.

Together, Jabil and Rebound are looking to create a differentiated approach to strategic distribution, helping customers secure critical components, strengthen supply chain resilience, and unlock new opportunities for growth.