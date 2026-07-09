Apple to spend $30 billion on US-made chips from Broadcom

Apple has announced a new multiyear commitment with Broadcom to design and produce custom silicon components and cutting-edge wireless connectivity technologies for a wide range of Apple products.

The new agreement, expected to exceed USD 30 billion, will lead to the production of more than 15 billion US-made chips and support hundreds of American jobs, Apple said.

Broadcom is part of Apple’s American Manufacturing Program (AMP), launched last year to accelerate manufacturing in the US.

This new agreement, which marks Apple’s largest AMP commitment to date, will enable Broadcom to expand and modernize its manufacturing facilities in Fort Collins, Colorado, with a USD 1.5 billion capital expenditure investment. Broadcom will produce advanced radio frequency components — including FBAR filters — and advanced wireless connectivity technologies at the Fort Collins facility, Apple said.

“Apple and Broadcom have a long history together, and this new phase of our partnership further accelerates our commitment to American manufacturing and innovation,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The cutting-edge components built in Fort Collins are essential to delivering the incredible performance and connectivity our customers expect, and we’re proud to deepen our investments in US-based suppliers that share our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

“Broadcom is proud to continue to work with Apple after decades of success together, and we share a strong commitment to American innovation,” said Hock Tan, Broadcom’s president and CEO. “With Apple’s newest commitment, we’re pleased to expand our manufacturing footprint in Fort Collins, where we create groundbreaking technology that connects people around the world.”

These investments are part of Apple’s commitment to invest USD 600 billion in the US economy over four years, supporting manufacturing, job creation and technology development across the country.