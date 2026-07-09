Adani Defence & Aerospace to invest $260 million in missile project

India’s Adani Defence & Aerospace, the defence and aerospace arm of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), has broken ground on a ₹25 billion (about USD 260 million) project in Shivpuri in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (MP) to establish an advanced missile ecosystem with composite propellant and Trinitrotoluene (TNT) production at a single location.

The investment is expected to generate 5,000 direct and indirect skilled jobs, create new opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Adani said in a press release.

“This landmark investment reinforces the state’s emergence as a preferred destination for strategic manufacturing,” Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav said. “It will strengthen India’s indigenous defence ecosystem while accelerating industrial growth and attracting more high-value investments to the state.”

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that by bringing advanced defence manufacturing to MP, the facility will create high-quality employment opportunities in the region.

“This project brings together missile system integration with the production of the materials needed to build advanced missile systems, all at one location, creating South Asia’s largest private-sector missile ecosystem,” Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Defence & Aerospace, said.

The facility will combine advanced manufacturing technologies, automated production systems and globally benchmarked safety standards to support multiple missile programmes simultaneously, the press release said.