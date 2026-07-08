Maruti Suzuki inaugurates vehicle manufacturing plant in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has inaugurated its advanced vehicle manufacturing facility at IMT Kharkhoda in the northern Indian state of Haryana. At full capacity it is expected to produce one million units per annum. The projected total investment at the facility will be INR 350 billion (about USD 3.5 billion), creating over 21,000 jobs, the company said in a press release.

“From current capacity of half a million units, the plant will be further scaled to one million units, making it one of the largest car plants in the world,” Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director & President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said. “It is a testament to the success of India-Japan partnership and ‘Make in India’ initiative.”

He added that India’s importance has grown significantly within the Suzuki Group. Suzuki’s first Battery Electric Vehicle, the e VITARA, is manufactured exclusively at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant, for exports to 100 countries globally.

The Kharkhoda manufacturing facility is built on the concept of a ‘Suzuki Smart Factory’. The facility leverages advanced digital technologies to enable real-time visualization of operations, enhancing safety, quality, and productivity, while simultaneously minimizing energy consumption across manufacturing processes, the press release said.