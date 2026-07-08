ITT completes acquisition of Aerospace Contacts for $31 million

ITT Inc. has announced the completion of its acquisition of the privately held Aerospace Contacts LLC (Aerospace Contacts), a manufacturer of critical, high-reliability precision contacts, for a purchase price of USD 31 million, according to a media release.

Aerospace Contacts’ product portfolio primarily consists of custom contacts, housings and shells, with specialized capabilities supporting high-mix, custom contact requirements for harsh-environment connector applications. The majority of its annual sales are generated from customers in the Americas serving the aerospace and defense end markets.

“Aerospace Contacts is a long-standing supplier of ITT Cannon and will strengthen supply chain resilience as part of ITT’s Connect & Control Technologies business while also positioning ITT for further growth in this highly strategic market,” the media release said.

ITT is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, nutrition and health and energy markets. The country is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with employees in more than 40 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries.