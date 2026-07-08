Analog Devices completes acquisition of Empower Semiconductor

US chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has announced the completion of its acquisition of Silicon Valley-based Empower Semiconductor.

The combination further strengthens ADI’s position as a leading strategic, system-level grid-to-core power partner across the entire AI ecosystem, expanding ADI’s total addressable market and capabilities in AI compute power delivery, according to a media release.

The two companies had earlier announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement under which Analog Devices would acquire Empower in an all-cash transaction for USD 1.5 billion.

“AI infrastructure is fundamentally reshaping how power must be delivered, with energy now one of the most persistent constraints to scaling next-generation systems. Empower’s breakthrough technology is designed to directly address this bottleneck, unlocking new levels of efficiency and performance for AI processors,” said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair at ADI. “Leveraging ADI’s technology and scale, we will help customers rearchitect their power systems and achieve the compute densities next-generation AI demands. The impact will extend well beyond AI data centers to any domain where energy constrains what is possible.”

Empower’s power technology platform FinFast is built on five foundational pillars: innovative power architecture, FinFET-based power design, advanced power packaging, advanced magnetics and silicon capacitors, according to the Empower website.