Vikram Solar rolls out first module from Tamil Nadu facility

Indian solar module manufacturer Vikram Solar has announced that it is formally commissioning its first photovoltaic (PV) solar module plant at Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, rolling out the first module from the unit.

The Kolkata-based company has three manufacturing plants in Tamil Nadu and one in West Bengal. The Gangaikondan facility, spread across 6 lakh sq ft, is expected to generate 1,500 skilled jobs, the company said, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

“Having crossed 10 GW in cumulative global module deployments earlier this year, we are building capacity against demonstrated demand,” Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said, according to a report by Businessline. “As we progressively add cell, wafer, and ingot production at this site, we are building an integrated manufacturing platform aligned with India’s domestic content framework, strengthening supply chain resilience, enhancing domestic value creation, and supporting India’s clean energy ambitions.”

The first products manufactured at the plant are Vikram Solar’s Hypersol N-Type TOPCon G12R modules. They deliver 615-640 Wp of rated power with module efficiencies of up to 23%.

The Gangaikondan plant combines advanced automation with digital manufacturing technologies to improve efficiency, quality and reliability, the company said.