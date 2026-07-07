IQM acquires assets of German company Quantistry

Finnish company IQM Quantum Computers has acquired selected assets of Quantistry GmbH, a Berlin-based developer of cloud-native simulation workflow platform for automotive, aerospace, chemical, materials and pharmaceutical industries.

The acquired assets include proprietary software applications, algorithms, and intellectual property. IQM will also retain Quantistry’s core technical, quantum chemistry, and software engineering talent, ensuring seamless continuity and rapid platform integration, according to a media release.

The transaction completed recently, concurrently with IQM’s business combination with Real Asset Acquisition Corp., which made IQM the first publicly listed quantum computer company from Europe.

This transaction integrates Quantistry’s application software platform, algorithm simulation libraries, and machine learning layer with IQM’s hardware infrastructure, creating a full-stack solution designed to accelerate industrial research and development across automotive, aerospace, chemicals, materials science, and pharmaceuticals, the media release said.

“True commercialization of quantum computing requires more than powerful hardware. It requires a bridge between hardware, software, and real industrial applications. The acquisition of Quantistry’s software assets builds that bridge,” said Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-Founder of IQM Quantum Computers. “It accelerates our software development timeline in a capital-efficient way, and brings in a technical team whose expertise will help us deliver cloud-accessible simulation value to enterprise customers. This is the kind of move that gets us there faster.”