CCRAFT raises $7.8 million to scale photonic chip manufacturing

Photonic chip manufacturer CCRAFT, a spin-off from Swiss technology innovation centre CSEM, has successfully completed its funding round, securing USD 7.8 million to accelerate industrial-scale manufacturing of thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic chips in Neuchâtel, Switzerland.

The proceeds will support CCRAFT’s ambitious technical roadmap towards an industrialized production line, unlocking additional manufacturing capacity to serve key Tier-1 customers, the Swiss company said.

In addition, CCRAFT has already secured more than USD 3.5 million (CHF 3 million) in public funding and cantonal support.

The financing was led by QBIT Capital, with participation from Zürcher Kantonalbank, Apprecia Capital, Spacewalk, Blue Wonder Ventures, and a leading European AI infrastructure operator, CCRAFT said.

“CCRAFT was created to industrialize and commercialize a technology foundation developed over many years at CSEM. Today, we operate the world’s first independent foundry for TFLN photonic chips and are already producing for customers across four continents,” said Hamed Sattari, co-founder and CEO of CCRAFT. “The next challenge is to capitalize on our head start and scale production quickly to establish a leading global position in this emerging market.”

To meet growing demand, the company aims to scale its production platform in Neuchâtel to a production capacity of up to 2,000 wafers (thin discs on which photonic chips are fabricated) per month by 2030.