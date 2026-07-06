Avangrid to build 41 MW battery storage facility in Oregon

Avangrid, a US-based energy company, has announced it will build a battery storage project in Gilliam County, Oregon. Shutler Energy Storage will be a 41 Megawatt/82 Megawatt-hour facility that strengthens reliability and resilience across Avangrid’s 3GW footprint in the Pacific Northwest, Avangrid said.

“Shutler Energy Storage reflects Avangrid’s long‑term commitment to Oregon and the Pacific Northwest,” said Avangrid CEO Jose Antonio Miranda. “This project adds a flexible resource that will strengthen grid reliability, support good‑paying jobs, and help ensure the energy we generate is available when communities need it most.”

“Shutler Energy Storage gives us another tool to effectively manage our regional portfolio, improving how we coordinate across our generating assets and make better use of our existing infrastructure,” said Avangrid Power CEO Sy Oytan. “This added flexibility will allow us to respond quickly to changing grid conditions and operate our fleet more efficiently every day.”

Shutler Energy Storage will be located near two existing Avangrid facilities, and a third under construction one. The project will function as a large power bank, capable of discharging 41 MW for two hours. A single discharge could power approximately 3,000 US homes. Construction of Shutler Energy Storage will also support the local economy, creating approximately 35 local union jobs, Avangrid said.

Avangrid operates over 11 GW of installed capacity across its 25-state portfolio, spanning nearly 100 energy projects.